Motorcyclist killed in Alba Road crash near Brookdale, Ben Lomond identified

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JULY 25, 2022, at 12:21 p.m.- CHP has released new details on a crash that left a motorcyclist dead near Ben Lomand on Saturday.

Damian Lanctot, 39, of Ben Lomand, was driving his 2019 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Alba Road, east of Western Avenue, at an unknown speed. A 51-year-old woman was driving a 2021 Toyota 4Runner westbound on Alba Road simultaneously.

They both crashed head-on for an unknown reason, and Lanctot was ejected from his motorcycle. The driver of the Toyota continued off the roadway and hit a tree. She sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, but CHP says drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

At least one person killed in Alba Road crash near Brookdale, Ben Lomond

The CHP is investigating a deadly crash along Alba Road west of Ben Lomond and Brookdale.

According to the CHP at least one person was killed and they are not releasing any identifying information at this time as investigators are still at the scene.

This includes victim identity as the CHP still has to notify next of kin.

CHP-Santa Cruz has a hard closure set up on Alba Road between Western Avenue and Stoddard Road.

There's no estimated time at which the road will reopen.