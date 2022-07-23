Skip to Content
By
Published 5:28 PM

At least one person killed in Alba Road crash near Brookdale, Ben Lomond

Photo courtesy of MGN.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The CHP is investigating a deadly crash along Alba Road west of Ben Lomond and Brookdale.

According to the CHP at least one person was killed and they are not releasing any identifying information at this time as investigators are still at the scene.

This includes victim identity as the CHP still has to notify next of kin.

CHP-Santa Cruz has a hard closure set up on Alba Road between Western Avenue and Stoddard Road.

There's no estimated time at which the road will reopen.

Victor Guzman

