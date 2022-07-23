25-year-old injured after hit-and-run in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Greenfield Police are looking for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run collision Friday that left a pedestrian badly injured.
The incident happened Friday at the 1100 block of Elm Avenue between 10th and Elmwood Drive.
It was there the 25-year-old was hit by a car. The suspect then left the scene.
The victim as of early Saturday was still in the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect, meanwhile, has been identified by police as 34-year-old Alfonso Benito Herrera and an arrest warrant has been issued after police have been unable to find him.
Herrera is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5'4" and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on this individual's whereabouts is asked to contact Greenfield Police at 831-385-8311