25-year-old injured after hit-and-run in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Greenfield Police are looking for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run collision Friday that left a pedestrian badly injured.

The incident happened Friday at the 1100 block of Elm Avenue between 10th and Elmwood Drive.

It was there the 25-year-old was hit by a car. The suspect then left the scene.

Photo of Hit-and-run suspect Alfonso Benito Herrera (Courtesy of Greenfield Police Dept.)

The victim as of early Saturday was still in the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, meanwhile, has been identified by police as 34-year-old Alfonso Benito Herrera and an arrest warrant has been issued after police have been unable to find him.

Herrera is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5'4" and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on this individual's whereabouts is asked to contact Greenfield Police at 831-385-8311