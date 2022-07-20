Volkswagen Cruise Show returning to Downtown Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, CA (KION-TV)- Over 130 vintage Volkswagen cars will line up along Lighthouse Avenue for the Pacific Grove Treffen 23 VW Cruise Show and Shine on Wednesday, July 27th.

The VW Treffen group has made Pacific Grove a stop on its annual Treffen from Canada to Mexico. It brings hundreds of vintage Volkswagens to downtown Pacific Grove.

They will make their way to Lighthouse Avenue between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. They will be parked on Lighthouse Avenue from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.