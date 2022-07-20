Seaside Police investigating a shooting at Noche Buena Street and San Pablo Avenue

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Seaside Police have a portion of the Food Corner Market taped up along Noche Buena and San Pablo after a shooting Wednesday night.

Police confirmed the shooting to KION at the scene but are citing a pending investigation for not releasing more information.

This includes info on whether or not a person was shot at the scene, though a witness claims no one was shot.

Crime scene tape could be seen along the side of the Food Corner Market building, although our crew noticed the store is still open.

This is a developing story