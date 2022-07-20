Seaside Police investigating possible drive-by shooting at Noche Buena Street and San Pablo Avenue

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Seaside Police told KION on the scene they are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that occurred at the corner of Food Corner Market on Noche Buena Street and San Pablo Avenue.

Seaside Police would not confirm if someone was injured in the shooting or how many shots were fired.

They would also not confirm how many suspects they were looking for or if they had identified a person/s of interest.

A marker was put by police to identify a gunshot.

The market owner told KION that someone shot at his ice machine, and nobody was hurt.

Seaside Police cleared the scene as of 9:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

Seaside Police have a portion of the Food Corner Market taped up along Noche Buena and San Pablo after a shooting Wednesday night.

Police confirmed the shooting to KION at the scene but are citing a pending investigation for not releasing more information.

This includes info on whether or not a person was shot at the scene, though a witness claims no one was shot.

Crime scene tape could be seen along the side of the Food Corner Market building, although our crew noticed the store is still open.

This is a developing story