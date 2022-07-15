Monterey County Ag Commissioner Announces Retirement

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- After a four decade career, Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner Henry Gonzales announced his retirement on Friday afternoon.

Gonzales will stay in his position until December 30th. He has deep roots in agriculture as he started out from farm worker to the top agricultural position in the county.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to grow from being a farmworker to serving as Agricultural

Commissioner,” Gonzales reflected. “My roots provided an invaluable perspective that played an

essential role in all the work I have done as Commissioner.”

He was born into a family of migrant farmworkers and began working as a farmworker at 14. He began thinning lettuce with the short-handled hoe called El Cortito. He was a member of the the United Farmworkers where he protested the arrest of Cesar Chavez after he violating a court

injunction against a boycott outside the old Monterey County Jail in 1970.

“He knew how critical is was to help ensure a vibrant ag industry in our county," Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said. "He also protected our agricultural workforce. He set the bar of what

an Ag Commissioner should be.”

Gonzales stared his career with Monterey County in 1984. He was a temporary insect trapper, and was later promoted to agricultural inspector/biologist, deputy agricultural commissioner, and chief deputy agricultural commissioner. In 2008, he left to become Agricultural Commissioner of Ventura County. Ten years later, he returned to Monterey County to serve in the same position.

During his four years as Monterey County Commissioner, Gonzales implemented the Schools and Pesticides regulation and also helped translated the Crop and Livestock Report in Spanish to help reach farmworkers.

In 2020, he distributed over 1,148,000 single use surgical masks and 360,000 N95 respirators to protect farmworkers during the onset of the pandemic and wildfire smoke.

“Through a pandemic, layered with wildfires, and new pest challenges, he rose to the challenge and led by initiating collaboration." Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez said. "I will miss

his leadership, and will always appreciate his steadfast dedication.”

Gonzales plans on traveling and spending time with his family