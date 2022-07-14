Gilroy Police looking for two suspects in armed bank robbery

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Gilroy Police are looking for two people accused of robbing a bank at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

Police said the suspects wore masks while entering a Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union along Camino Arroyo around 2 p.m.

Investigators said the suspects left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash but luckily no one was injured.

No other information was provided regarding the incident.

Anyone with information should call Gilroy Police at 408-846-0373 or the department's tip-line at 408-846-0330