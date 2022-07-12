Majority of Monterey County crops rebound amid pandemic, supply chain issues

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The agriculture industry in Monterey County saw most of its crops rebound as pandemic and supply chain-related issues persist, according to the annual Crop Report.

Strawberries remained the top crop in the county, followed by leaf and head lettuce. Each of the crops showed at least a 4.1% increase in value, with head lettuce showing a 5.4% increase.

Broccoli growers took a hit, however, as the Agriculture Commissioner in the county reported a 9.4% decrease in value for that crop.

The Cannabis industry saw the good and the bad out of the 2021 Crop Report. Production value increased by $134.1 million, but market prices declined sharply.

According to the report, this is due to an imbalance between supply, demand and legal retail outlets.

Mixed-light cannabis, which is cannabis produced with natural or indoor light sources, saw prices drop 68% from their peak in the spring time. Indoor cannabis prices fell 56% as well.

Here's a look at the crops highlighted in the 2021 Crop Report:

Strawberries: 4.9% increase in value

Leaf Lettuce: 4.1% increase in value

Head Lettuce: 5.4% increase in value

Broccoli: 9.4% decrease in value

Fruits and nuts: 14.3% increase (Report: This is due in part to a rebound in Wine Grape market)

Wine Grapes: 106.2% increase (5th most valuable crop in 2021 at $112.6 million)

Livestock: 2.3% increase in value

Seeds: 4.8% increase in value

Field Crops: 7.6% increase in value

For the full report, click here