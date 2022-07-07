Derek Chauvin sentenced to 245 months in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights

From CNN's Paul Vercammen in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will serve 245 months in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

A federal judge in Minneapolis sentenced Chauvin to 252 months but subtracted seven-months for time served.

Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to federal charges of depriving Floyd of his civil rights when the former officer kneeled on Floyd's back and neck for more than nine minutes. As part of the plea agreement, Chauvin faced a sentence recommendation of between 20 and 25 years.

Derek Chauvin, already jailed on state murder charges for his role in Floyd's death, was sentenced in June 2021 to 22-and-a-half years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

The disgraced former officer's plea bargain avoided a second federal trial and the possibility of life behind bars, if he had been convicted in US District Court.

Federal prosecutors asked the court for Chauvin’s sentence to run concurrently with his state charges