Police: Everett Alvarez High School cheer coach found with gunshot wounds dies

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JULY 6, 2022, at 11:21 a.m.-- Salinas Police said a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Natividad Road and Lunsford Drive on Tuesday morning.

A Marina Police unit said they saw a car in a single vehcile crash at around 3:15 a.m. on Natividad and Lunsford Drive.

Salinas Police arrived and identified her as Elizabeth Valenzuela, 29. She was not breathing or conscious when the police attempted CPR.

She was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital for treatment but died of her injuries, said police. Nobody has been booked for murder in the county logs as of 11:36 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

---

The Monterey County Coroner's Office tells KION that a criminal investigation is taking place after a dead body was found on Natividad Road on Lunsford Drive.

The coroner's office wouldn't tell us more as this is a criminal investigation.

We contacted Salinas Police, who told us they would release more information shortly.