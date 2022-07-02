Monterey Bay F.C. player’s charity foundation to help Salinas families in need

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A charity foundation run by Monterey Bay F.C. player, Hugh Roberts, is set to raise funds for families in need.

Roberts announced the move in a tweet and said he'll do so through his "Footys Got You" charity foundation.

He also said for every game played or win he will donate $20 and for every goal or shutout he will donate $10 dollars.

For the rest of the season I’ll be raising money for my“Footys Got You”charity foundation that impacts the homeless in CLT & now families in need here in the Salinas market.

Match me & help me impact communities in need!

Also announced through the Backyard Footy podcast account was a partnership with Salinas Soccer 831.

The podcast is hosted by Roberts and said their partnership with Salinas Soccer 831 will help raise money and impact the community.

Check out their socials and the impact they've made in their community. All funds will go straight to my "Footys Got You" Charity foundation that impacts this community now as well as the homeless in charlotte still!

Salinas Soccer 831 is cited as a non-profit charity that helps families in need with food and other essential items in Salinas.