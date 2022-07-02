Skip to Content
Monterey Bay F.C. player’s charity foundation to help Salinas families in need

Monterey Bay F.C.

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A charity foundation run by Monterey Bay F.C. player, Hugh Roberts, is set to raise funds for families in need.

Roberts announced the move in a tweet and said he'll do so through his "Footys Got You" charity foundation.

He also said for every game played or win he will donate $20 and for every goal or shutout he will donate $10 dollars.

Also announced through the Backyard Footy podcast account was a partnership with Salinas Soccer 831.

The podcast is hosted by Roberts and said their partnership with Salinas Soccer 831 will help raise money and impact the community.

Salinas Soccer 831 is cited as a non-profit charity that helps families in need with food and other essential items in Salinas.

