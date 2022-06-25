Skip to Content
Cal Fire responding to wildfire in Santa Cruz Mountains

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Cal Fire CZU is working on a wildfire that started in the Santa Cruz mountains Saturday afternoon.

It's being called the Rock Fire and it's burning near Highway 17 and Hutchinson Road in Upper Zayante.

Cal Fire said it's holding at an acre but has the potential to burn 10 to 20 acres.

As of 5:30 p.m. the fire is 50% contained, with crews expected to be out in the area for another 4 to 6 hours.

Cal Fire CZU said they're having difficulty accessing the fire as some of the oak and pine forest continues to burn.

At the moment no evacuations are underway.

This is a developing story

