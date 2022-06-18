Road rage incident leads to pursuit, arrest of Seaside man

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A Seaside man has been arrested after leading police on a pursuit along the outskirts of Salinas.

It started when Seaside Police put out an alert to neighboring city police departments about a road rage incident where an individual in a vehicle allegedly "brandished a firearm and made criminal threats."

Marina Police located a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the incident and followed it until additional officers arrived as it traveled toward Salinas.

Marina Police said enough officers arrived as the vehicle was beginning to travel along Davis and Ambrose in Salinas. That's when a traffic stop was initiated and the suspect sped away from officers.

The pursuit ended at Quail Run Circle, according to Marina Police, with the suspect being safely placed into custody.

According to investigators an unregistered, fully loaded, semi-automatic pistol was found in the car and the suspect was a convicted felon out on bail for leading law enforcement on a separate pursuit previously.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Markese Darnell Hunter and has been booked on multiple felony charges.