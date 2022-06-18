Homekey projects in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara counties receiving funding boost from state

BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION-TV) -- State leaders announced two major Project Homekey sites have been awarded millions of dollars in funding to help with homeless housing in Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties.

The Santa Cruz County site, located along Park Avenue in Soquel, received $10.4 million from the state Department of Housing and Community Development and the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency.

This marks the second Project Homekey site in Santa Cruz County, as leaders announced the extra funding at the Veteran's Village homekey site in Ben Lomond this week.

“Resources derived from Homekey will be used to maximize safe, permanent, supportive housing and on-site services for our local veterans, students and families who are unsheltered in Santa Cruz County,” said Senator John Laird.

According to the state, the Santa Cruz site will have 36 new apartments to provide affordable housing for homeless and at-risk veterans, young adults, and families with children. The units will range in size from one to two bedrooms.

The Santa Clara County site is set to receive $14.3 million in order to acquire and rehabilitate the Pavilion Inn, which would later hold 43-units.

That site will be fore formerly homeless youth or youth at risk of homelessness.

“There’s a critical need for service-enriched affordable housing for transitional-aged youth and their families in our community, particularly those experiencing or at risk of homelessness,” said Preston Prince, Executive Director of the Santa Clara County Housing Authority.

The state has awarded funding to 72 projects statewide.