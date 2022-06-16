Monterey Bay F.C. drops close game against LA Galaxy II

CARSON, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Monterey Bay F.C.'s 10th loss of the season came in a close match against LA Galaxy II on Wednesday night.

Galaxy Forward Preston Judd got a hat trick in the team's winning effort at home in Carson, California.

Monterey Bay F.C.'s first goal of the game came from Morey Doner in the 51st minute. It was Doner's first goal of the season.

Watsonville native Adrian Rebollar also scored, cutting the Galaxy's lead to 3-2 in the 62nd minute.

Kai Greene of Monterey Bay F.C. assisted on Rebollar's goal in what was Greene's 150th career regular season appearance. He also reached 12,000 career minutes played in the USL Championship.

Monterey Bay F.C. sits in last place of the USL Championship's Western Conference standings.

They'll face Sacramento Republic F.C. in their next game at home on June 25 at 7 p.m.