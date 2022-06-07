Watsonville Police is negotiating with possibly armed man, shelter-in-place issued

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 7, 2022, at 11:59 a.m.-- Watsonville Police said they are currently negotiating with a man who is possibly armed.

They are asking residents to stay away.

ORIGINAL STORY

Watsonville Police have issued a shelter-in-place advisory for residents living along with parts of Kilburn and Ford Street in Watsonville.

The shelter-in-place includes Kilburn Street and the 0-100 block of 5th and Ford Streets.

Police said this is due to police activity in the area and that updates will be provided as they become available.

We've reached out to Watsonville Police to find out what specific police activity is taking place and are waiting for comment.