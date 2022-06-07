Skip to Content
today at 12:03 PM
Published 11:30 AM

Watsonville Police is negotiating with possibly armed man, shelter-in-place issued

Watsonville Police Dept.

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 7, 2022, at 11:59 a.m.-- Watsonville Police said they are currently negotiating with a man who is possibly armed.

They are asking residents to stay away.

ORIGINAL STORY

Watsonville Police have issued a shelter-in-place advisory for residents living along with parts of Kilburn and Ford Street in Watsonville.

The shelter-in-place includes Kilburn Street and the 0-100 block of 5th and Ford Streets.

Police said this is due to police activity in the area and that updates will be provided as they become available.

We've reached out to Watsonville Police to find out what specific police activity is taking place and are waiting for comment.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

