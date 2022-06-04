Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 9:41 AM

Equipment failure results in outages in parts of Monterey County

Pacific Gas & Electric

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Pacific Gas & Electric staff said equipment failure resulted in power outages for thousands of customers early Saturday morning.

The outages stretched from Marina to Castroville and Moss Landing, as well as parts of Salinas.

PG&E said they started around 5:42 a.m. Saturday morning. Power is expected to be restored around 11 a.m.

As for a specific reason as to why the equipment failed, PG&E said they are investigating.

KION also asked about a larger outage in the Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea area. PG&E replied "That was a larger short outage that occurred around the same time that affected customers for about 30 minutes. The customers were restored quickly and the cause is under investigation."

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content