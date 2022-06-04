Equipment failure results in outages in parts of Monterey County

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Pacific Gas & Electric staff said equipment failure resulted in power outages for thousands of customers early Saturday morning.

The outages stretched from Marina to Castroville and Moss Landing, as well as parts of Salinas.

PG&E said they started around 5:42 a.m. Saturday morning. Power is expected to be restored around 11 a.m.

As for a specific reason as to why the equipment failed, PG&E said they are investigating.

KION also asked about a larger outage in the Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea area. PG&E replied "That was a larger short outage that occurred around the same time that affected customers for about 30 minutes. The customers were restored quickly and the cause is under investigation."