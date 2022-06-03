Florida man receiving oral sex crashes into FedEx Truck, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (KION-TV)--A man crashed into a FedEx truck Thursday evening while having an intimate encounter, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire and Rescue.

According to our Fox affiliate, the man and woman were found naked in an SUV after crashing head-on with the truck.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the woman was performing oral sex on the man while he drove the SUV, leading to the crash.

The two occupants of the FedEx truck suffered minor injuries, and officials said that the SUV driver suffered injuries to the groin due to what happened during the crash.

Our Fox affiliate said they are unsure if anyone will be charged.