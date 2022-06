RACINE, Wis. (KION-TV)-- Racine Police said they are responding to multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery, and there are victims.

They are unsure how many victims at this time, said police. The scene is under investigation.

The Racine County Medical Examiner's Office confirms they have not been called to the scene, said our CBS affiliate.

Ascension All Saints Hospital is on lockdown.

This is a developing story.