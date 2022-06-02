Alexis Gabe, missing Oakley woman, allegedly murdered by ex-boyfriend who was killed yesterday

OAKLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The ex-boyfriend of an Oakley woman missing since January was killed by law enforcement officials in Washington state as he resisted arrest for the alleged murder, police said Thursday.

This was the first time law officials said that Alexis Gabe had been killed.

Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard said 27-year-old Marshall Curtis Jones – who used to date the 24-year-old Gabe – was shot on Wednesday by members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force as they tried to arrest him, and he charged at them with a knife.

Marshall Curtis Jones. Photo: Gwyn Gabe

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He has refused to speak with us several times," Beard said. "This has done nothing but prolong our investigation."

Beard said Jones is the only suspect in this case, but police believe he likely had help after the murder.

Jones owned a registered weapon but had no criminal history, police said.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney also gave formal murder charges against Jones, despite being killed.

Police believe Gabe was killed at Jones' home in Antioch when she went missing.

Her body has yet to be located, but Beard promised to keep looking for it. He believes her body is still in California.

Beard said there is evidence to connect Jones to the homicide, like Gabe's cell phone found near Jones' house had his DNA on the inside of the empty case.

Beard also said there was other "digital evidence," such as phone calls and surveillance images to connect Jones to Gabe's death.

He said there is a trail of photos showing Jones leaving Gabe's home in Oakley when she went missing to his home in Antioch.

Antioch police had been tapping Jones's cell phone since late April, providing clues. A motive has not been provided, said police.

The couple had broken up in November 2021, but Gabe's father, Gwyn Gabe, said that the two had dated for three years and Jones had been the love of his daughter's life.

"He became part of our family," Gwyn Gabe said. "We had no idea he was capable of doing something like this to her."

Gwyn Gabe said that his family did not want Jones dead.

"We wanted him arrested to pay for his sins," Gwyn Gabe said. "We wanted to meet with him face to face. We wanted to look him in the eye and ask him why, ask him where is Alexis? I know the police are saying that our daughter gotten, but our daughter will remain alive in our minds and in our hearts. We will continue to search for her until we find her."

Police also did not want Jones to die.

Jones' death "is not what we had hoped for," Beard said, adding that an investigation into what happened and where Gabe's body is made that much more difficult.

Beard said that a $100,000 reward is still available for information leading to Gabe's body.

"We do hope somebody who has knowledge of Alexis's whereabouts will now feel more empowered to come forward without having to feel a negative response from Marshall Jones," Beard said.

Those with information about the whereabouts of Alexis Gabe are asked to call 925-625-7009 or Alexistips@ci.oakley.ca.us.