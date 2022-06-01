Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 3:09 AM

CHP: One dead after car crashes into semi-truck

MGN

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) One person is dead after a car crashed into a semi-truck head-on early Wednesday morning, California Highway Patrol confirms.

After the crash, the Ford Mustang was engulfed in flames and it appears the car was stuck under the semi-truck.

The deadly crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highway 193 southbound, north of Cooper Road in Monterey.

It was not immediately clear if the person who died was taken to the hospital or if they died on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Top Stories

Carina Nocon

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content