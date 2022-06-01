CHP: One dead after car crashes into semi-truck

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) One person is dead after a car crashed into a semi-truck head-on early Wednesday morning, California Highway Patrol confirms.

After the crash, the Ford Mustang was engulfed in flames and it appears the car was stuck under the semi-truck.

The deadly crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highway 193 southbound, north of Cooper Road in Monterey.

It was not immediately clear if the person who died was taken to the hospital or if they died on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.