Second half heroics lifts Monterey Bay F.C. to upset victory over Louisville City

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KION-TV) -- Monterey Bay F.C. is back in the win column following an upset victory over one of the better teams in the league.

Louisville City F.C. came into this game with a goal differential in the 20s, matching some of the top teams in the league.

But Monterey Bay F.C.'s defense and goalkeeping turned away every chance Louisville City had, shutting them out 2-0 for a big shut out victory.

It's the team's second shutout ever as they continue their inaugural season with now their third win of the year.

The Union's first goal came in the 58th minute thanks to Mobi Fehr who got a header across the goal line thanks to a corner kick from James Murphy.

Just four minutes later Sam Gleadle snagged an errant pass from Louisville City, setting up a give-and-go with Christian Volesky before receiving the ball once more to snap it home for the 2-0 lead.

The score would hold and Monterey Bay F.C. became the first USL Championship expansion team to win in Louisville since Birmingham Legion F.C. did so in 2019.

It was also Louisville City F.C.'s first loss at home this season.

This was another night of firsts as goalkeeper Dallas Jaye earned his first shutout as a member of the Union.