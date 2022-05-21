PG&E: Keep your balloons grounded this graduation season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- PG&E is asking customers to keep their balloons grounded this graduation season as some stray balloons have been known to cause power disruptions on the Central Coast.
Earlier this week a mylar balloon caused 2,400 customers to lose power after becoming loose and coming into contact with power lines on Oak Avenue in Greenfield.
The balloon caused a live wire to dangle toward the street, sparking up a small fire in grass along the sidewalk.
PG&E said it's just one example of many, so here's the advice they have for those of you planning on buying balloons for your deserving high school/college graduates:
- Securely tie helium-filled metallic balloons with a weight
- Keep metallic balloons away from overhead electric lines
- Keep metallic balloons indoors
- Do not bundle metallic balloons together
- NEVER attempt to retrieve a balloon, kite or toy that is caught on a live power line
- If you see a downed power line, do NOT touch it. Call 9-1-1 immediately
