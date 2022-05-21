Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 7:18 PM

PG&E: Keep your balloons grounded this graduation season

Greenfield Police Dept.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- PG&E is asking customers to keep their balloons grounded this graduation season as some stray balloons have been known to cause power disruptions on the Central Coast.

Earlier this week a mylar balloon caused 2,400 customers to lose power after becoming loose and coming into contact with power lines on Oak Avenue in Greenfield.

The balloon caused a live wire to dangle toward the street, sparking up a small fire in grass along the sidewalk.

PG&E said it's just one example of many, so here's the advice they have for those of you planning on buying balloons for your deserving high school/college graduates:

  • Securely tie helium-filled metallic balloons with a weight
  • Keep metallic balloons away from overhead electric lines
  • Keep metallic balloons indoors
  • Do not bundle metallic balloons together
  • NEVER attempt to retrieve a balloon, kite or toy that is caught on a live power line
  • If you see a downed power line, do NOT touch it. Call 9-1-1 immediately
Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content