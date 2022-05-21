PG&E: Keep your balloons grounded this graduation season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- PG&E is asking customers to keep their balloons grounded this graduation season as some stray balloons have been known to cause power disruptions on the Central Coast.

Earlier this week a mylar balloon caused 2,400 customers to lose power after becoming loose and coming into contact with power lines on Oak Avenue in Greenfield.

The balloon caused a live wire to dangle toward the street, sparking up a small fire in grass along the sidewalk.

PG&E said it's just one example of many, so here's the advice they have for those of you planning on buying balloons for your deserving high school/college graduates: