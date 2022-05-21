Man booked on murder, child cruelty charges following death of 9-month-old baby in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Marina Police has confirmed a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder and child cruelty charges in relation to the death of a 9-month-old baby.

The man was identified as Marcus Berring-Hopkins by Marina Police and by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office inmate log.

Police did not provide details beyond confirming the arrest of Berring-Hopkins. They were able to say that the incident happened this week and the baby died a couple of days after the incident.

KION is also checking to see if another person listed in the inmate log with similar charges is associated with the same case.

This is a developing story