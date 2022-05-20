Rancho San Juan High School hosts College Signing Day for first group of graduating seniors

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Dozens of graduating seniors at Rancho San Juan High School committed to various colleges as part of the school's first ever College Signing Day.

This is also the first batch of seniors graduating from the high school since it opened back in 2019.

During the event, students signed off on the CSU's and Universities that they'll be heading to once they graduate from RSJHS in the coming weeks.

Some of the students also signed off on the community colleges they plan to enroll in as well as trade schools.

But they're not doing so without at least some nervous excitement.

Mateo Magana is enrolling in Cal Poly to study electrical engineering.

"I'm leaving my friends, family, all that behind to go to a school which I've only ever been to once but the one time I was there it just fit me," said Magana.

Magana's said his intention to study Electrical Engineering comes from back when he was at Bolsa Knolls Middle School taking a course where he built ROVs (Remote controlled vehicles that go underwater).

For some graduating seniors, the next few weeks will bring about a lot of emotions as they reflect on years that forced them to deal with pandemic-related restrictions.

For Victor Oregon those emotions will have to be kept in check for just a bit longer as his focus now is to help his family while attending UC Merced to study mechanical engineering.

"Getting to this point feels amazing," Oregon said. "Especially being the first in my family to have the opportunity to graduate high school and go to a university."

Oregon said one of his major motivations is his little sister. When asked what message he'd like to send to her as he gets ready to accept his diploma, he simply said that anything is possible.

"I do this all for her. At the end of the day I hope to pay for her tuition. Just never give up," said Oregon.

That final note is a similar message that Mateo Magana had for all students waiting for their chance to graduate.

"There's so many moments where I was juggling school, sports and clubs and I wanted to give up but I believe it's all worth it in the end because it'll get you where you want to be," said Magana. "These four years go by quick and you want to make the best of them."