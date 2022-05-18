San Lucas man killed in crash near King City identified

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- California Highway Patrol Officers have cleared the scene of what's being described as a fatal crash just off Highway 101 near King City.

The CHP identified the individual as 28 year old Christian Morales of King City.

The CHP said the family was notified of his death following this crash.

According to their preliminary investigation, CHP King City said the crash happened along Cattlemen and Wildhorse Road south of King City.

CHP officers at the scene said Morales was driving a 2002 Chevy that drifted off the road before rolling over off the right dirt shoulder.

The vehicle rolled, ejecting Morales who would later die of his injuries.

The CHP said they're investigating if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash but it's unknown at this time.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Officer Lovejoy at King City CHP at 831 385 3216