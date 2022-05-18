One person killed after crash near King City

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- California Highway Patrol Officers have cleared the scene of what's being described as a fatal crash just off Highway 101 near King City.

The CHP said at least one person was killed in the crash that happened along Cattlemen and Wildhorse Road south of King City.

The only other information they would confirm is that the crash happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

No identifying information was provided of the victim in the crash.