Greenfield outages caused by downed wire

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Work is expected to wrap up overnight on a downed power line that had live wires making contact with the street.

The downed wire was reported late Monday afternoon and according to PG&E, power is expected to be restored by 2:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

It was located near the intersection of San Antonio and Oak, according to Greenfield Police.

Greenfield Police shared video of the downed wire and you can see it sparking up some of the grass along the sidewalk.