Carmel family wants stolen sentimental mosaic returned

CARMEL, Calif. (KION-TV) Two daughters who lost their mother, Barbara Mills, back in late April, are sure thieves targeted her home after an obituary ran in the two local papers.

Blase Mills took to the Nextdoor App in an effort to recover a mosaic that her grandmother made. The "very sentimental piece of art work" she writes is 3 feet and is a mosaic of Christ's face with a crown of thorns.

Mills writes police told her it's "very common for robberies to occur after obituaries are placed."

Mills is determined to find the art work and return it to the place where her mother instructed in her will.