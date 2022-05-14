One person dead after crash along San Miguel Canyon Road

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The California Highway Patrol confirms officers are investigating a deadly crash late Friday night along San Miguel Canyon Road.

The CHP said it happened near Strawberry Road around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

The agency also confirmed initial reports that the crash was a result of a vehicle hitting a tree.

No identifying information has been provided of the vehicle or the victim in the crash, only to say that one person has died.

CHP-Monterey is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story