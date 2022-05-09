Missing Alabama inmate, corrections officer in custody in Indiana after chase

(CNN)- [Breaking news update, published at 6:24 p.m. ET]--Alabama fugitive Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White are in custody, and she is hospitalized after shooting herself, authorities said late Monday afternoon. The pair were taken into custody after a chase in Evansville, Indiana, and their vehicle crashed, officials said.

The US Marshals told CNN that Vicky White's injury was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No law enforcement officers fired any shots, according to Lauderdale, Alabama, County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

A tip from the public led to the capture and arrest, he said. The tip came Sunday night, Singleton said.

The pair was located at a hotel and then a vehicle pursuit ensued, he said.The sheriff said the Whites, who are not related, will be brought back to Alabama for arraignment.

[Previous update, published at 5:40 p.m. ET]--US Marshals have released photos of who they believe is Alabama fugitive Casey White caught on surveillance camera at an Evansville, Indiana, car wash.

This is the first time since White escaped a detention center in Lauderdale County, Alabama, with corrections officer Vicky White that he reportedly has been spotted. Vicky White was not seen in the photos.

Investigators were notified on Sunday night that a 2006 Ford F-150 had been discovered at a car wash in Evansville, about 175 miles north of Williamson County, Tennessee, where the 2007 Ford Edge the pair had been traveling in was found abandoned.

The owner provided the images from a security camera, the US Marshals service said in a release.

Marshals are now in Indiana "following up on a tip after a vehicle believed to have been used by the two fugitives from Alabama was found abandoned in the area," the agency said.