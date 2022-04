CITY OF SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV) Volunteers in Soledad headed to Cesar Chavez Park on Sunday to build butterfly boxes and cleanup as a way to celebrate Earth Day.

The Mayor of Soledad, Ana Velazquez, Girl Scouts Troop #35331, Save the Whales and employees with the City of Soledad participated.

Children could be seen filling the butterfly boxes with dirt and planting flowers.