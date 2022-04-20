Recent crash near Watsonville highlights dangers of distracted driving

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- CHP-Santa Cruz shared video of a recent crash that happened just outside of Watsonville that they say was the result of distracted driving.

In the video you can see the driver, who appears to be driving a package delivery truck, driving along what the CHP has identified as Highway 1.

You can also see the driver reach down for what CHP-Santa Cruz ruled to be a mobile device. Investigators said the driver appeared to be texting from that device.

In that time dash-cam video shows the driver approaching a large amount of traffic on the highway.

The driver subsequently slammed into the back of another vehicle that was caught in that traffic, sustaining only minor injuries in the process.

The National Traffic Safety Administration estimates 3,142 people were killed and 431,000 were injured in car crashes as a result of distracted driving in 2019.

The CHP said distraction isn't just limited to cell-phone use either, but also can include eating and drinking, grooming and messing with your radio dial while driving.

CHP-Santa Cruz advises people to not engage in activity that can take your attention away from the road.