NFL Legend Jerry Rice visits Salinas Target store

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas shoppers got quite the surprise at the Target store as NFL Legend, Jerry Rice, made a stop at the store on Wednesday.

Rice appeared at the store wearing a "G.O.A.T. Fuel" hat and left a message on his Instagram account saying "Thanks for the love @target Salinas."

The San Francisco 49ers legend is the co-founder of the energy drink and its name is inspired by him as well.

Photo from @Kalisssaa_ on twitter with Jerry Rice in Salinas

Some shoppers also got to take photos with Rice as he went around the Target store on Wednesday.