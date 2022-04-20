NFL Legend Jerry Rice visits Salinas Target store
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas shoppers got quite the surprise at the Target store as NFL Legend, Jerry Rice, made a stop at the store on Wednesday.
Rice appeared at the store wearing a "G.O.A.T. Fuel" hat and left a message on his Instagram account saying "Thanks for the love @target Salinas."
The San Francisco 49ers legend is the co-founder of the energy drink and its name is inspired by him as well.
Some shoppers also got to take photos with Rice as he went around the Target store on Wednesday.
Comments