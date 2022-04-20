Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 2:06 PM
Published 1:59 PM

NFL Legend Jerry Rice visits Salinas Target store

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas shoppers got quite the surprise at the Target store as NFL Legend, Jerry Rice, made a stop at the store on Wednesday.

Rice appeared at the store wearing a "G.O.A.T. Fuel" hat and left a message on his Instagram account saying "Thanks for the love @target Salinas."

The San Francisco 49ers legend is the co-founder of the energy drink and its name is inspired by him as well.

Photo from @Kalisssaa_ on twitter with Jerry Rice in Salinas

Some shoppers also got to take photos with Rice as he went around the Target store on Wednesday.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content