Man in custody for allegedly stealing Marina Fire Department vehicle

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- CHP-Monterey said a man is in custody for allegedly stealing a Marina Fire Department vehicle on Friday night.

Investigators said they were responding to a crash at Highway 156 and Meridian when a Marina Fire Department staff member was driving up to the scene.

In its preliminary report, the CHP said a man approached that Marina Fire Department staffer, pulled them out of their truck and drove off in the Marina Fire vehicle.

The fire department staff member wasn't hurt in the incident. Investigators then spent overnight looking for the vehicle and suspect in the theft. The vehicle was described as a Ford Expedition-type vehicle and not one of the large fire engines used to fight fires.

Saturday morning, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office was responding to reports of a possible burglary in progress in the Carmel area.

The CHP said when deputies arrived they found the stolen Marina Fire vehicle and a man inside.

That man has been placed into custody at the Monterey County Jail.

This is a developing story