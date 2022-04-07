CHP Santa Cruz investigating deadly crash on West Zayante Road

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- At least one person has died after a crash along West Zayante Road in the Santa Cruz mountains.

CHP Santa Cruz said the crash happened around 11 a.m. near 8335 West Zayante Road between Zayante and Felton.

No other information on the crash, itself, has been provided as crews are still working the clear the scene.

The CHP said all of Quail Hollow Road is closed from West to East Zayante. A closure is also in place at the intersection of West Zayante and Quail Hollow Road.