Fire crews respond to a house fire in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) Fire crews responded to a house fire at 9:32 p.m. on Wednesday night at 207 10th Street.

Initially, the incident came in as a rescue call but firefighters did several searches and did not find anyone trapped inside. An incident commander confirms the house was vacant.

According to neighbors, the owner of the house had recently passed away and maintenance was being carried out for the past few weeks.

Neighbors from 9th Street feared the flames could spread to their homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.