18-year-old shot in Watsonville, investigation underway

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- An 18-year-old has been transported to the hospital with what police are describing as "life-threatening injuries" after a shooting Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened at the 100 block of Riverside Drive at around 8:45 p.m.

The 18-year-old has not been identified and police said no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 831-471-1151.