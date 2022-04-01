Santa Cruz Police looking for suspect caught on camera installing card skimming device

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Santa Cruz Police are asking for help identifying a man who they believe installed a card skimming device at an ATM on the 100 block of River Street.

Police described the man as having a thin build and short, brown hair.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact Officer Lamoly at dlamoly@cityofsantacruz.com or the Investigations Unit at 831-420-5820.

For those unaware, card skimming devices capture credit and debit card data. They can be found in ATMs, gas stations, retail stores and restaurants among other businesses that have devices similar to what is seen at ATMs.