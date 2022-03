GILROY Calif. (KION) Gilroy Police are searching for a suspect who they said shot a man over the weekend.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting on Old Gilroy Street around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim was suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to authorities, the suspect left the scene before police arrived, but police were able to locate the suspect's firearm and vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.