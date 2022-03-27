Deadly accident in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) One person was killed early Sunday morning after a car slams into a utility pole in Santa Cruz. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Santa Cruz Police.

The crash happened Sunday at about 5:45 a.m. along Cayuga and Effey Streets when a car collided with the utility pole. Two men were trapped inside and had to be extricated.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 38-year-old driver was speeding.

The passenger, a 48-year-old, died at the scene. According to police, the victim is from Santa Cruz County.

In a news release, police made no mention of drugs or alcohol being a factor in the collision.