Gas siphoned in Pacific Grove; Woman says she woke up to find less fuel in truck

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) Everyone can feel the pain at the pump in California with sky-rocking prices.

In Pacific Grove, one woman alerted neighbors on Tuesday through the Nextdoor app about gas being siphoned out of her truck.

"We woke up in the morning and had less fuel in the truck than we had the night before. We don't know who did it, at what time, nor how. I hope my post on Next door informs our neighborhood."

The incident happened sometime on Monday night.

According to the Pacific Grove Police Department, no police report was filed.

However, public information officer Jocelyn Francis, tells KION the couple did notify the police department so people could be alert.

KION checked with other police departments, including Monterey, Seaside and Salinas.

They have not had any reported incidents.