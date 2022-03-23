Funding for Santa Cruz Harbor dredging project approved

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Santa Cruz Port District is getting a boost in funding for its annual maintenance dredging, as Congressman Jimmy Panetta announces $540,000 has been approved for the project.

According to Panetta, the funding will be used to keep commercial and recreational activity going as well as keep the harbor safe for boaters on the Central Coast.

"The dredging of the Santa Cruz Harbor is a necessary and constant burden that must be completed in order to have a navigable and safe harbor," said Panetta.

Dredging, which is the act of removing silt from the bottom of the harbor, is primarily done because the buildup of that silt can make it difficult for boats attempting to travel around a harbor.

Panetta said it also ensures shoulder areas remain deep enough to place anchors and provides safe mooring areas.

“Support for the Santa Cruz Port District’s annual maintenance dredging is necessary to ensure the safety of commercial and recreational interests along the Central Coast,” said Port Commission Chairman Reed Geisreiter.

The funding is a boost for the harbor, which is responsible for 30 percent of total costs.