today at 1:27 PM
Published 1:24 PM

Search underway for fisherman swept out to sea along Big Sur coast

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Big Sur Fire confirms a search and rescue operation is underway after a fisherman was swept out to sea near Sand Dollar Beach.

The fisherman, according to Big Sur Fire, fell off the rocks in that area.

Big Sur Fire said they're assisting with the search operations and that U.S. Coast Guard is on the way with a rescue helicopter and rescue boat.

State Park lifeguards are also assisting with Monterey County Sheriff deputies.

Big Sur Fire said they first received the call about the missing fisherman around 12:09 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

No other information was provided as the agencies mentioned are still on scene looking for the missing fisherman.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

