Hollister Police investigating shooting following crash

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) -- One person was injured and is expected to be okay following a shooting and vehicle collision in Hollister.

Police said they received multiple calls about two vehicles involved in a shooting incident along SR-25 and Meridian Street.

Witnesses reported one of the vehicles crashed into two others that were uninvolved in the shooting incident. Several people in that car reportedly ran from the scene.

The other car in the shooting incident was driven to the hospital with the gunshot victim inside.

Police arrived, finding shell casings, weapons and other evidence and said the victim's wounds are considered non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is requested to call Hollister Police at 831-636-4331.