Cal Fire CZU: All stations report no damage following quake near Corralitos

CORRALITOS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake was reported near Corralitos. USGS said it was reported on March 19.

The epicenter was listed at Green Valley Road near Hazel Dell Road and was initially reported as a 3.9 magnitude quake.

It has since been revised to a 3.6 magnitude quake.

The red dot indicates the epicenter of a 3.9 magnitude quake that is being reported by USGS near Corralitos, Calif.

No property damage was immediately reported.

Cal Fire CZU said all of their Cal Fire stations have checked in and report no damage following the earthquake.

Meanwhile, a viewer out in Gilroy reported feeling the quake around 10 a.m.