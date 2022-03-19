Cal Fire CZU: All stations report no damage following quake near Corralitos
CORRALITOS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake was reported near Corralitos. USGS said it was reported on March 19.
The epicenter was listed at Green Valley Road near Hazel Dell Road and was initially reported as a 3.9 magnitude quake.
It has since been revised to a 3.6 magnitude quake.
No property damage was immediately reported.
Cal Fire CZU said all of their Cal Fire stations have checked in and report no damage following the earthquake.
Meanwhile, a viewer out in Gilroy reported feeling the quake around 10 a.m.
CAL FIRE CZU has implemented our Damage Assessment Procedure for fire stations in Santa Cruz County. That means we park all vehicles outside and do building damage assessments.— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) March 19, 2022
