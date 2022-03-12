New entry to Calif. Assembly District 28 race as Mark Stone announces plans to retire

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- California 29th Assembly District leader, Mark Stone, announced he plans to retire and will not run for the newly drawn 28th district.

Stone served on the Assembly for nearly ten years and told KION "I felt it would be inherently unfair to run and represent an entirely new district for the very short period of two years."

He said he's grateful for the experience on the 29th Assembly District, which initially represented parts of Monterey, Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties.

The newly drawn 28th Assembly District would cover Santa Cruz up north through the Santa Cruz Mountains to Boulder Creek and Los Gatos. It would also extend east into Morgan Hill.

Former Santa Cruz County Clerk announces bid for 28th Assembly District

As Mark Stone announced his retirement plans, a familiar face to Santa Cruz County is putting in efforts to represent the 28th Assembly District.

Gail Pellerin served as the chief election official for the last 27 years, navigating the elections office through the wildfires and pandemic in 2020.

She also cites some experience working in offices within the California State Assembly.

"Given this experience, I know what the job requires and am ready to hit the ground running," Pellerin said.

Pellerin will stand alone in the race, currently, given Stone's announced departure from the California Assembly.

Election day for the California Primary Election is June 7, 2022.