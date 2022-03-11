Some Central Coast school districts sticking with mask mandate

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Multiple school districts on the Central Coast decided to keep a mask mandate, for now, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Alisal Union School District, Salinas Union High School District and North Monterey County Unified School District, so far, stated they will keep their current mask mandates.

AUSD and NMCUSD said their mandates will continue for at least two weeks.

Meanwhile, the majority of Central Coast school districts announced they will end their mandates on March 12, 2022, aligning with Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement late last month.

READ MORE: California to end mask mandate for schools and unvaccinated

This includes Monterey Peninsula Unified School District, Salinas City Elementary School District, San Benito High School District, South Monterey County Joint Union School District and Santa Cruz City Schools.

Pajaro Valley Unified School District is also lifting its mask mandate starting Monday.

Despite lifting the mask mandate, the districts notified parents that they're still recommending students to wear masks.