Monterey County Sheriff’s deputy and Watsonville officer injured during pursuit

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 27-year-old Salinas man is in jail after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit through Salinas, injuring a deputy and police officer in the process.

The man, identified by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as Marcos Picazo, was originally found intoxicated in a car on Kern Street on February 27.

Sheriff's deputies and other agencies were assisting Salinas with 9-1-1 calls while police investigated the shooting death of Officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr.

Deputies waited 15 minutes before releasing Picazo to family members after they found Picazo was not driving the car he was found in.

Shortly after, the family called 9-1-1 saying Picazo took the keys to the car and drove off. He was found on East Market and Williams Road by a deputy and a Watsonville Police Officer.

During the traffic stop, the sheriff's office says Picazo fought with the deputy and while the deputy attempted to remove Picazo from the car, the suspect started driving off, taking the deputy along with him.

The deputy was able to free himself but not without sustaining moderate injuries while hitting the ground.

More agencies arrived as Picazo made his way from Quilla Street and 2nd Avenue to Paloma Avenue and Tampa Street.

The sheriff's office said it was during this pursuit that Picazo didn't stop for traffic and eventually crashed into a parked car.

Picazo ran off before he was eventually arrested by law enforcement. The sheriff's office said a weapon was found in the car Picazo was driving in.

The suspect has been charged with resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer. His bail is placed at $1 million.

The deputy and Watsonville Police officer who were hurt during the incident were treated and expected to make a full recovery.